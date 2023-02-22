Neighbor describes agonizing moments trying to save woman killed by alligator

WPTV is hearing from a woman who did what she could to try and help a neighbor who was being attacked by an alligator.

WPTV spoke with Carol Thomas at the Spanish Lakes Fairways Community Tuesday afternoon. She described the harrowing moments leading up to the tragedy.

“Middle bedroom window was open," Thomas said. "I wanted some nice, fresh air.”

Around noon Monday, Thomas heard a noise outside coming from her open window.

“Trying to remember what I heard. Maybe I heard ‘help.’ I don’t recall,” she said.

Thomas said she went outside and was stunned when she saw her neighbor, 85-year-old Gloria Serge, caught by an alligator.

“The gator had come up out of the water and had her leg,” she said.

Thomas quickly called 911. She said she turned her attention back to the water, and didn’t see her neighbor.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission captured an alligator at Spanish Lakes Fairways in St. Lucie County that attacked and killed a resident walking their dog.

"Then I saw her surface about 5 feet out there and she came up, brushed her hair back and was trying to get air,” she said. "I asked her to swim toward the boat to get at her or give her something and she said, 'I can’t the alligator has me.'"

Thomas ran to get a shepherd’s hook, and moved closer to the embankment to desperately try to help her neighbor.

“Have her grab it or if she couldn’t, I could at least hook her or at least hit the alligator with, if it surfaces,” she said. “But when I get back, she wasn’t anywhere.”

Thomas said Serge was a wonderful neighbor always out walking the dog.

“Very nice lady, lots of friends in here,” she said.

Now neighbors are calling Thomas, and stopping by to check on her, which she appreciates.

This tragedy has also reinforced her belief in keeping her two cats, clear of the water and any alligators.

The dog, that was uninjured, is being cared for by a neighbor.

Florida Fish and Wildlife said if you need an alligator removed from your neighborhood, and it's at least 4 feet long, you can call 1-800-FWC-GATOR.

