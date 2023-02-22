Person found dead in canal bank

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A person was found floating dead in a canal bank in Loxahatchee, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

At approximately 2: 50 p.m., PBCFR units were dispatched to the 17000 block of 50th Street North in Loxahatchee for a reported open water incident, the agency said. One person was found unconscious on the canal bank and later pronounced dead.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV no foul play is suspected in the drowning, and a family member found the person floating in the water.

