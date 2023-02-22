Police: Man targeted in fatal shooting at Howard Park

An 18-year-old Boynton Beach man was found dead in his car in Howard Park in a targeted shooting, West Palm Beach police said Tuesday.

ShotSpotter detected gunshots in the area shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, and officers quickly arrived at the park off Parker Avenue, south of Okeechobee Boulevard, police spokesman Mike Jachles said. It was there that officers found the victim dead inside a car in the parking lot, Jachles said.

Yamil Medina Villegas had met with two men in the park for reasons not yet released, Jachles said.

An encounter between the three men occurred for several minutes and, at one point, the victim was shot by the assailants, collapsed and died in the car.

Witnesses reported that the two assailants ran from the scene heading north. They have not been apprehended.

"Honesty, I never thought there would be a homicide, shooting, like, this close to our house," a neighbor told WPTV's Kamrel Eppinger. "You know, it's definitely, like, concerning."

Crime scene investigators and detectives interviewed witnesses and recovered evidence into the early morning.

West Palm Beach police are seeking information from anyone with information about the shooting.

