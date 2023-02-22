SunFest announces lineup: Chainsmokers, Jack Johnson, Killers, Flo Rida

SunFest announced the 2023 lineup for West Palm Beach's waterfront music festival Wednesday. The national headliners scheduled to perform include:

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

SunFest Makes Changes

Changes to this year's festival include reducing the number of days to three, eliminating the south stage, art show and 5K race. The executive director of SunFest said there is good reasons for making the changes based on feedback from last year.

"In response, we're maximizing our entertainment budget by putting the art show, south stage, fireworks, and 5K race on hold for 2023," Executive Director Paul Jamieson said. "We are spending 15% more than last year on talent with fewer headline acts. We believe the quality overall is improved and hope that our fans agree."

In addition, SunFest is growing its pool of area musicians by partnering with 1909 to highlight the Fresh Local Artists Series, which supports homegrown talent performing at the festival.

Area artists scheduled to perform at FPL's Fresh Local Arists Series include:

Advance ticket prices remain the same as 2022 and tickets increase as SunFest approaches. This year, a one-day pass costs $70 and a three-day pass costs $130. In comparison, the Tortuga Music Festival is $275. Tortuga is a three-day festival on the beach in Fort Lauderdale starting April 14. Headliners at Tortuga include Shania Twain, Eric Church and Kenny Chesney.

Founded in 1982, SunFest is produced by a private 501(c)3.

Hours

Friday, May 5 from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.Saturday, May 6 from Noon – 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 from Noon – 10 p.m.

Meet the soundtrack of SunFest's Ford and Ideal Nutrition stages

The Chainsmokers - Closer ft. Halsey

Jack Johnson - Upside Down

The Killers - Mr. Brightside

Flo Rida - Good Feeling

Ziggy Marley - True To Myself

311 - Amber

Anabel Englund - Need Me Right

ALO - Maria

Dropkick Murphys - Rose Tattoo

Scripps Only Content 2023