Tractor-trailer hits overpass on I-75 in Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Drivers in central Florida dealt with major traffic headaches Wednesday after a semi smashed into an overpass on northbound Interstate 75 in Marion County.

Aerial video showed that the tractor-trailer took out a sizable chunk of the overpass, strewing debris onto the interstate near Ocala.

The Florida Highway Patrol said crews were working to clean up the road and the damage caused by the incident.

Aerial video showed the semi damaged a substantial portion of the overpass that crosses...
Aerial video showed the semi damaged a substantial portion of the overpass that crosses Interstate 75 in Marion County, Florida, on Feb. 22, 2023.

Traffic was backed up for miles Wednesday afternoon. There were also substantial delays on Highway 475 and U.S. 301 as drivers looked for alternate routes.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said drivers on northbound on I-75 will be directed to merge off the interstate at exit 329 to State Road 44, head eastbound to U.S. 301 and continue north along U.S. 301 before reaching where U.S. 301 and U.S. 441 meet.

It's unclear when the interstate would be back open.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
Brightline welcomes new train to Florida as service to Orlando nears
FWC: Elderly St. Lucie County woman killed by gator
A dog dove from a dock to confront a massive hammerhead shark, which thrashed as the two...
WATCH: Daring dog takes on 12-foot hammerhead shark
The Chainsmokers perform at SOBEWFF® 20th Anniversary Celebration at Fontainebleau Hotel on...
SunFest announces lineup: Chainsmokers, Jack Johnson, Killers, Flo Rida

Latest News

Veteran is one of thousands volunteering for Honda Classic at PGA National
'An alligator has a woman:' 911 call released after deadly attack
Ground-breaking ceremony held for new retail, dining project in Delray Beach
Stuart business owner encounters 'travel nightmare'