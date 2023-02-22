Tractor-trailer hits overpass on I-75 in Florida

Drivers in central Florida dealt with major traffic headaches Wednesday after a semi smashed into an overpass on northbound Interstate 75 in Marion County.

Aerial video showed that the tractor-trailer took out a sizable chunk of the overpass, strewing debris onto the interstate near Ocala.

The Florida Highway Patrol said crews were working to clean up the road and the damage caused by the incident.

Aerial video showed the semi damaged a substantial portion of the overpass that crosses Interstate 75 in Marion County, Florida, on Feb. 22, 2023.

Traffic was backed up for miles Wednesday afternoon. There were also substantial delays on Highway 475 and U.S. 301 as drivers looked for alternate routes.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said drivers on northbound on I-75 will be directed to merge off the interstate at exit 329 to State Road 44, head eastbound to U.S. 301 and continue north along U.S. 301 before reaching where U.S. 301 and U.S. 441 meet.

It's unclear when the interstate would be back open.

Scripps Only Content 2023