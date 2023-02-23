Charitable arm of Honda Classic supports Quantum House

At the heart of all the fun surrounding The Honda Classic golf tournament is some amazing charitable work.

"Some days, there are hard times," Leila Kassem said. She and her family are benefitting from a local non-profit supported by the charitable arm of the tournament, Honda Classic Cares.

Kassem's 3-year-old son, Abdallah, is receiving expert medical care in West Palm Beach to lengthen his leg.

"My son was born with a rare condition," Kassem said. "He's missing bones in his legs and feet. We thought sometimes he'd never walk."

The family is from Germany. It's their first time in America, and they've been living at Quantum House for about two months, which is near the hospital where Abdallah is receiving care.

"We are really excited and happy and feel blessed to be here," Kassem said.

President and CEO of Quantum House, Robi Jurney, said it has grown from 10 to 30 rooms since 2001.

"We are the only house like this between Miami and Orlando," Jurney said.

Some families stay at Quantum House for a year while a child receives medical care.

Honda Classic Cares has donated more than $350,000 to Quantum House since 2009.

"Honda Classic understands what we do here," Jurney said. "What we have learned is when families stay together, they heal better. They'll heal faster. That money is going to care for families in some of the most difficult times of their lives. Our goal is to eliminate as many barriers as we can. It shouldn't be finances. It shouldn't be lodging."

"You feel very safe here," Kassem said. She expects her family will head home to Germany in April to continue her son's recovery.

"I will miss it a lot," Kassem said. "He has now children just like him around him, and that's really amazing. There's always someone to ask how you are, even when don't feel good, they feel with you, support you and try to help you."

There are many ways to donate your time, talents and resources to Quantum House.

