Dozens of migrants detained on boat near Sailfish Point

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dozens of migrants have been detained on a boat near Sailfish Point off Hutchinson Island, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 59 Haitian migrants were detained early Thursday on a boat called "Alpha" and three suspected smugglers were arrested.

They said 20 women, including two who are pregnant, and seven children were on the boat.

The suspected smuggling operation occurred on the same day that Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an extensive legislative proposal to counteract what he claims is President Joe Biden's inability to secure the nation's borders.

BELOW: Governor's office outlines proposed legislation

"With this legislation, Florida is continuing to crack down on the smuggling of illegal aliens, stopping municipalities from issuing ID cards to people here illegally and ensuring that employers are hiring American citizens or those here legally," DeSantis said during a news conference in Jacksonville. "Florida is a law-and-order state and we won't turn a blind eye to the dangers of Biden's border crisis. We will continue to take steps to protect Floridians from reckless federal open-border policies."

Among his proposals is enhanced penalties for human smuggling that could result in up to five years in prison.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The Chainsmokers perform at SOBEWFF® 20th Anniversary Celebration at Fontainebleau Hotel on...
SunFest announces lineup: Chainsmokers, Jack Johnson, Killers, Flo Rida
Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
Brightline welcomes new train to Florida as service to Orlando nears
Stuart business owner encounters 'travel nightmare'
Ground-breaking ceremony held for new retail, dining project in Delray Beach

Latest News

A Central Elementary teacher in Okeechobee County is in custody after the sheriff's office said...
Okeechobee Co. teacher accused of sexual relationship with child
The man who is a person of interest in the death of a Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver was...
Mental health evaluation granted for Matthew Flores
Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival to return with over 600 artists
Orlando reporter shot and killed attended Dreyfoos School of the Arts