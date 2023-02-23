Florida man to be executed by lethal injection

A man who has been on death row since his conviction of killing a woman in 1991 is set to be executed Thursday.

Donald David Dillbeck, 59, was 15 when he killed a deputy in Fort Myers and then 11 years later stabbed and killed a woman in Tallahassee.

"It's always a historic moment in time when if and when a state decides to execute, it's still considered a rarity if you will of a sentence," criminologist Dr. Debbie Goodman.

On April 11, 1979, Dillbeck was confronted by Lee County deputy Lynn Hall in Fort Myers. Records say he later grabbed the deputy's gun and shot and killed him.

He then served 11 years of a life sentence in north Florida, but later escaped to Tallahassee, where he bought a knife, killed Faye Lamb Vann, then stole her car.

"It really does create the finality if you will for these families who have gone through sadly, tragically the experience of having a loved one murdered," Goodman said.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for the first time in 3 ½ years.

Dillbeck lost his final appeal this week with the U.S. Supreme Court.

That 30-year time frame, Goodman, said is pretty average as it gives inmates and attorneys time to appeal.

"It could be new evidence, it could be what we call a Brady Violation where there could be reason to believe that the state, the prosecution, withheld evidence," Goodman said. "Some inmates become very disenfranchised with their legal representation, and they seek incompetence therefore wanting new attorneys"

Goodman said in Florida there are more than 300 inmates on death row waiting for processing, and expects more executions to come.

"It is the ultimate deterrent. See that's another reason why we have it, to ensure that an individual would not be in a capacity to be in a position to repeat the crime," Goodman said.

Dillbeck's execution by lethal injection is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Starke.

