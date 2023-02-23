News crew member killed in Central Florida while covering story

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two members of a television news organization were shot, including one fatally, while covering a story Wednesday in Central Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff John Mina made the announcement during an evening news conference.

Mina said a reporter and photographer who work for Spectrum News 13 responded to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a woman in her 20s earlier in the day in the Pine Hills area near Orlando.

Another woman and a 9-year-old girl were also shot inside a home. The child later died. Mina said it was unclear why the gunman entered the home.

The sheriff said they have arrested a suspect in the shootings, identified as Keith Melvin Moses, 19. Mina said Moses has an extensive criminal history.

Mina said it's unclear if the gunman knew that the two members of the media worked for a news agency.

The other people injured in the shootings were being treated at local hospitals.

The names of the victims have not been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
Brightline welcomes new train to Florida as service to Orlando nears
The Chainsmokers perform at SOBEWFF® 20th Anniversary Celebration at Fontainebleau Hotel on...
SunFest announces lineup: Chainsmokers, Jack Johnson, Killers, Flo Rida
FWC: Elderly St. Lucie County woman killed by gator
A dog dove from a dock to confront a massive hammerhead shark, which thrashed as the two...
WATCH: Daring dog takes on 12-foot hammerhead shark

Latest News

Okeechobee Co. teacher accused of sexual relationship with child
Sinkhole opens on Kenner Highway's left lane
Florida lawmaker seeks to codify ban on gender dysphoria treatments for minors
Burnout of school superintendents on the rise across US