News crew member killed in Central Florida while covering story

Two members of a television news organization were shot, including one fatally, while covering a story Wednesday in Central Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff John Mina made the announcement during an evening news conference.

Mina said a reporter and photographer who work for Spectrum News 13 responded to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a woman in her 20s earlier in the day in the Pine Hills area near Orlando.

Another woman and a 9-year-old girl were also shot inside a home. The child later died. Mina said it was unclear why the gunman entered the home.

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, including a woman in her 20's a 9-year-old girl and a News13 employee. We extend our deepest condolences to all of their families. This is a sad day for our community. pic.twitter.com/whq8DfbmPR — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

The sheriff said they have arrested a suspect in the shootings, identified as Keith Melvin Moses, 19. Mina said Moses has an extensive criminal history.

Mina said it's unclear if the gunman knew that the two members of the media worked for a news agency.

The other people injured in the shootings were being treated at local hospitals.

The names of the victims have not been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

