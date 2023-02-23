Orlando reporter shot and killed attended Dreyfoos School of the Arts

An Orlando television news reporter who was shot and killed Wednesday attended Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, the School District of Palm Beach County confirmed.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, and photographer Jesse Walden were shot while covering a homicide in the Pine Hills area, located northwest of Orlando.

Lyons tragically died from his injuries, while Walden was critically injured, according to a report on Spectrum News 13's website.

A dedicated and motivated reporter, Dylan was shot and killed while working at the scene of a homicide. Spectrum News remembers our fallen colleague. https://t.co/264x3y8Lup — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) February 23, 2023

A mother and her 9-year-old daughter who live nearby were also shot when the gunman, identified as Keith Melvin Moses, 19, entered their home. Both of those victims have also died.

According to Lyons's LinkedIn profile, he attended Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach from 2012 to 2016, where he studied communications and theatre.

The School District of Palm Beach County on Thursday confirmed Lyons attended Dreyfoos and graduated from there.

While at Dreyfoos, Lyons was an executive reporter, director, and on-air talent for DSOA Today, as well as a member of the National English Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars, according to his LinkedIn profile.

According to Spectrum News 13's website, Lyons, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, joined the station as a multimedia journalist in July of last year.

Lyons graduated from the University of Central Florida and previously worked for WCJB TV20, the ABC television station in Gainesville.

Spectrum News 13 released the following statement about the tragedy:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today. Our thoughts are with our employee's family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery. This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community."

