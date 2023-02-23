Rep. Frankel hosts roundtable to discuss importance of teaching Black history

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Representative Lois Frankel hosted a roundtable Thursday with community leaders, students and educators to commemorate Black History Month.

Former West Palm Beach Commissioner Richard Ryles, Palm Beach State College english professor and author Africa Fine, Emanuel Jackson Senior (EJS) Project founder Emanuel “Dupree” Jackson and Inlet Grove High School senior Viviane Dimanche participated in the conversation.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Black History Month

The group talked about the importance of studying and remembering Black history.

For more stories about Black History Month and learn about some of those who have shaped communities in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast click here.

