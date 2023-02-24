2023 Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast spring training schedule

For the first time since 2019, fans of Major League Baseball teams will be treated to a full slate of spring training games.

Teams in the Cactus League in Arizona began play Friday, while the remaining teams in the Grapefruit League will play ball for the first time Saturday.

Palm Beach County is home to four Grapefruit League teams – the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals.

The New York Mets play their spring training games on the Treasure Coast.

Here is where to watch each team, view the schedules and purchase tickets:

Houston Astros

Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

West Palm Beach

Directions

Schedule

Tickets

Miami Marlins

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

Jupiter

Directions

Schedule

Tickets

New York Mets

Clover Park

Port St. Lucie

Directions

Schedule

Tickets

St. Louis Cardinals

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

Jupiter

Directions

Schedule

Tickets

Washington Nationals

Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

West Palm Beach

Directions

Schedule

Tickets



Scripps Only Content 2023