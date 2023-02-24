2023 Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast spring training schedule

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
For the first time since 2019, fans of Major League Baseball teams will be treated to a full slate of spring training games.

Teams in the Cactus League in Arizona began play Friday, while the remaining teams in the Grapefruit League will play ball for the first time Saturday.

Palm Beach County is home to four Grapefruit League teams – the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals.

The New York Mets play their spring training games on the Treasure Coast.

Here is where to watch each team, view the schedules and purchase tickets:

Houston Astros
Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
West Palm Beach
Directions
Schedule
Tickets

Miami Marlins
Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium
Jupiter
Directions
Schedule
Tickets

New York Mets
Clover Park
Port St. Lucie
Directions
Schedule
Tickets

St. Louis Cardinals
Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium
Jupiter
Directions
Schedule
Tickets

Washington Nationals
Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
West Palm Beach
Directions
Schedule
Tickets

