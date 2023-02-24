Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown

Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time. (Source: KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - For the second time, an Andean bear got out of its enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo.

On Thursday, officials with the zoo said the bear named Ben escaped its enclosure after crawling through a hole in the mesh habitat where the material connects for support.

Zoo visitors shared with KMOV that they were told to move away from the area while crews searched for the animal.

Saint Louis Zoo officials said a lockdown was issued until the bear was darted by the team and moved back to its indoor habitat.

According to the zoo, the incident lasted about 50 minutes.

Ben previously escaped his enclosure in the River’s Edge exhibit on Feb. 7.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chainsmokers perform at SOBEWFF® 20th Anniversary Celebration at Fontainebleau Hotel on...
SunFest announces lineup: Chainsmokers, Jack Johnson, Killers, Flo Rida
Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
Brightline welcomes new train to Florida as service to Orlando nears
'Really big' blob of seaweed headed toward Florida
Ground-breaking ceremony held for new retail, dining project in Delray Beach

Latest News

Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly before...
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
TV news photographer describes moments when gunman opened fire
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks
Billy Horschel tees off on the fourth hole in the first round of the Honda Classic golf...
Horschel, Bramlett lead Honda Classic with 1st-round 65s