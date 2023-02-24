Friends share memories of Orlando reporter who was shot and killed

Those who knew Dylan Lyons, the reporter killed while covering a story in Orlando, are sharing their memories of him.

Before reporting in Orlando, Dylan was a reporter in the Gainesville T.V. market, a town Dylan said was close-knit and looked out for each other, during an interview on the podcast "Morning Coffee with Elio" nearly three years ago.

"It's so nice just to see that there are some good communities in this world, and I love the community here in Gainesville," said Lyons during the podcast, speaking about his love for his profession and community.

"Wow, he was someone we know," said Mayra Dickerson, a friend of Dylan in Gainesville.

While covering a story in Orlando, the news of his shooting death weighs heavy on the friends he left.

"God, he will be so missed, but his smile is contagious, his laugh is contagious, he just really made you feel welcomed," said Dickerson.

Friends say Dylan spent three years in Gainesville - a short window of time - that's left a significant impact.

"When I heard about his passing this morning, it just seemed so incredibly unbelievable," said Sherry Houston, the Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida.

Houston says Dylan had a spirit of giving, volunteered and emceed their events for years, and had a knack for going all out.

"So he bought on Amazon a suit that had gingerbread all over them, and he texted me a picture of the suit, and he said so you need a dress that matches the suit," said Houston.

She says Dylan was an excellent reporter and was excited about his next chapter in Orlando.

"Whenever you go to a crime scene, I think that is the hardest part because I'm a human being, I'm a human being first, I'm a journalist second," said Lyons during the podcast interview.

The host Elio Piedra says they became good friends and spoke with him just a few months ago.

"Yeah, it's unbelievable. I'm telling you, when he was here, he was an unstoppable force of making a difference," said Piedra. "I'm telling you, I just can't believe it in the circumstances that he was doing what he loved, but it's just incredible... incredible."

