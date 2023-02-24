Missing Florida 2-year-old boy who wandered away from home found safe

A 2-year-old Florida boy who went missing after wandering away from his home on Thursday has been found safe.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said a Marine Corps veteran who was volunteering with the search effort found Joshua "JJ" Rowland on Friday.

The sheriff's office said Rowland, who wandered away from his home on Thursday, was taken to the hospital and is doing well, considering he had been out in the elements all night.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had issued a Missing Child Alert for Rowland on Thursday, but that alert has now been canceled.

