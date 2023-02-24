Palm Beach Gardens, family of Corey Jones reach $2M settlement
A settlement was reached Thursday in the deadly shooting of a local drummer by a Palm Beach Gardens police officer that made national headlines more than seven years ago.
The city of Palm Beach Gardens announced they reached a $2 million settlement with the family of Corey Jones.
Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja fatally shot Jones in October 2015 after his SUV broke down on the Interstate 95 exit ramp at PGA Boulevard.
Raja, who was an on-duty police officer at the time, approached Jones' vehicle in an unmarked van. He was dressed in plainclothes but never identified himself as an officer.
Raja was convicted of manslaughter in 2019 and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The city released the following statement Friday:
"We remain sorrowful that the criminal actions of Officer Raja led to the senseless death of Corey Jones," said Mayor Chelsea Reed. "Although we cannot undo this tragic loss, it is our sincere hope that this settlement will aid in the continued healing of the family and our communities."
