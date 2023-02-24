Port St. Lucie residents push for speed bumps on their street

Concerns over speeding and reckless driving are at the top of the mind for those living along Flint Street and Cashmere Boulevard.

Neighbors said their front yards have turned into a speedway for drivers, and as a result, they can't enjoy a simple walk with their kids or pets without fearing for their safety.

I wish to teach my kid how to bike on my street. Unfortunately, it's just not safe, and it's not possible," said Christina Burgoon. "They just come whipping around this corner. They see the bend as an invitation to see how fast their car can go."

Burgoon has called Port St Lucie home for the past four years. She said it's gotten so bad it led to multiple crashes, including one where she and her three-year-old son were almost hit. A neighbor's surveillance camera captured when the driver lost control and crashed into her driveway -inches from where they were standing.

"Something from the undercarriage fell off, almost hitting my son, I had to pull my son away from the crashing car, and then he took off with another car speeding behind him," said Burgoon.

A few doors down, Angela Archer also had a close call.

"They don't see you coming from that side around the curb. When they are coming around this way, they don't see you," said Archer.

Both women and their neighbors are now pushing for speed bumps. They said they'd requested a traffic study from the City, but it's taken weeks to hear back. They're hoping for a solution before someone gets hurt.

"It's very frustrating because we don't know if they are going to hit us, and that's the first thing I'm thinking about," said Archer.

WPTV reached out to the City or Port St. Lucie for comment, and after doing so, residents tell us they did hear back Thursday from the City but said they were told their street might not qualify for speed bumps.

