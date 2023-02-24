Taggart hired as Ravens running backs coach

Willie Taggart has found a new job, this time in the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday that he has hired Taggart to be the team's running backs coach.

Taggart is the former head coach at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon, Florida State and, most recently, Florida Atlantic, where he spent the last three seasons before being fired in November.

This will be his first time coaching in the NFL.

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart talks to quarterback James Blackman on the sideline during a game against rival Miami, Oct. 6, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Hurricanes overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half to win 28-27.

"We are excited to welcome Willie to the Ravens as our running backs coach," Harbaugh said. "Willie has been a highly successful and respected college assistant and head coach. He has a proven track record for developing players as a position coach, as an offensive coordinator and as a head coach. A leader and a highly effective motivator, Willie's reputation for building strong relationships with his players and fellow coaches will serve our offense well moving forward."

Taggart replaces Craig Ver Steeg, who has coached the Ravens' running backs since 2020.

The 46-year-old longtime college coach played for and coached under Harbaugh's father, Jack Harbaugh, at Western Kentucky. He also worked for John Harbaugh's brother, current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, at Stanford before becoming a head coach for the first time at his alma mater in 2010.

Taggart is 71-80 as a head coach, including a 15-18 record at FAU.

The Owls are now led by former Houston and Texas head coach Tom Herman.

