Vehicle insurance costs rising; here's what you can do

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
What's driving up car insurance rates?

A driver may have a great record and a high credit score, but their rates are still increasing.

WPTV explored the factors that may be increasing what drivers are paying for car insurance.

When you get a quote for vehicle insurance, you're asked an array of questions including: are you married, single and where do you live?

Those answers have more weight on your car insurance rate than you think.

"It's very expensive," driver Cecilia Edwards said. "We have two cars, and it's over $300 a month."

The average cost of car insurance in Florida increased by 7% in the last year, according to QuoteWizard, the insurance division of online marketplace LendingTree.

Well-known factors like a recent speeding ticket or a crash can increase your rate, but even drivers with clean driving records are paying more.

"I think Florida is unique in that women in their mid-30s pay about 9.5% more on average for car insurance than males," Rob Bhatt, an analyst at QuoteWizard.

Bhatt said it's not clear why women are paying higher insurance rates than men in Florida.

He said teenage male drivers usually are quoted higher than female teenage drivers because research shows increased driving risks.

QuoteWizard's analysis also found that people who have poor credit are likely to pay 75% more than a driver with good credit.

If you're single, you'll pay 3% more on average for car insurance than a married driver.

"When you're trying to get a quote or a new insurance, or whatever, they ask you all kinds of questions," Edwards said.

Those answers play a role in determining your rate. So, what can you do?

Experts advise the following:

  • Ask for available discounts
  • Find out how far the insurance provider evaluates your driving record. Some agencies go back farther than others
  • Shop to compare rates

"But the problem is you get an insurance rate now for six months let's say that when the next six months comes around they raise it up again," Edwards said.

If you drive, you need car insurance in Florida, which is leaving many drivers stuck with higher rates.

