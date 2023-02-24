Wildlife officers hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Two Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Martin County on Thursday, authorities said.

According to a spokeswoman for the FWC, a red sedan "traveling at a high rate of speed" on the highway rear-ended the officers, who were in an unmarked FWC vehicle.

After the crash, the sedan took off, hit another vehicle on I-95, then flipped over and caught fire in a wooded area next to the interstate.

The two FWC officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan, whose name has not been released, was arrested for driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, and causing a hit-and-run crash with injuries, according to the FWC.

