WPTV team, Keiser University golfer play Champion course ahead of Honda Classic

Some members of the WPTV team got the chance to play PGA National’s Champion course ahead of The Honda Classic, along with a golfer from Keiser University.

Many of the best in the world have teed it up at PGA National, and it’s considered one of the most challenging courses on the PGA Tour. Before about 150 pros hit the course for The Honda Classic, Keiser University golfer Billy Reid teed off with ESPN 106.3’s Theo Dorsey, WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kate Wentzel, and WPTV anchor Ashleigh Walters.

Reid plays on Keiser University’s golf team and went to high school just down the road at Palm Beach Gardens High School. As a member of the Seahawk Golf team, he’s learned about the importance of practice and time management.

While he would enjoy playing on the PGA Tour, no matter what the future holds, Reid knows his future is in golf. The freshman is studying for a degree in Golf Management.

"Personally, I would love to play competitively but if that doesn't work, I could go into architecture, construction, I could go into just about anything I want to within the game, so that is what is exciting about the program,” Reid said.

Reid also volunteers with The First Tee, a local program that teaches life lessons through the game of golf. He’s been volunteering with the organization since he was 12.

He has been playing the game since he was four years old, with his earlier years learning at The Breakers. His father is the Director of Golf and Grounds at The Breakers on Palm Beach.

