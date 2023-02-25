Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont mother says a recent ride on a city bus quickly turned into a nightmare.

Jennifer Poirier said a woman tried to kidnap her 2-year-old son while they were riding the bus on Tuesday.

Poirier said she relies on Green Mountain Transit buses to get her son to and from day care in Burlington, but things took a frightening turn that day.

“I’m just replaying it over and over again in my mind. That woman just picking my kid up,” Poirier said.

According to Poirier, they were riding home when a woman tried to grab her son and get off the bus.

“She sat up, scooped him up, and didn’t even run. She just tried to walk off with my kid,” Poirier said.

Police said they were called to the scene after bystanders were able to take the child away from the woman and keep her on the bus.

“She [the woman] exhibited signs that were indicative of some mental health challenges around a belief that the child was hers and a sense that she didn’t do anything wrong,” said acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad.

Police identified the woman as 26-year-old Moyium Willomon. Murad said police are in the process of charging her with kidnapping.

“Now I’m terrified to ride the bus. I have to but I’m hoping that the woman gets the help she needs and that she’s not able to try to kidnap someone else’s kid,” Poirier said.

Murad credited the bus driver for acting quickly and for calling 911.

Poirier said public transportation in the city has changed, citing physical fights and drug use on the buses, but grateful for the bystanders who intervened.

