Central Florida shooting suspect enters not guilty plea

The accused gunman in a string of shootings Wednesday that claimed the lives of three people, including a child and an Orlando television news reporter, has entered a not-guilty plea.

A court document filed Friday morning in Orange County showed that Keith Melvin Moses, 19, entered a written plea of not guilty and waiver of arraignment.

Moses is currently facing one count of first-degree murder but more charges are expected.

The suspect's defense attorney waived Moses' first appearance in court Thursday citing the mental health of his client.

This is the moment OCSO deputies apprehended Keith Moses, who shot five people on Feb. 22, killing three: 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and @MyNews13 reporter Dylan Lyons. pic.twitter.com/KS7hx1Q2V2 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

The shootings occurred in the Pine Hills area near Orlando, killing Nathacha Augustin, 38, T'yonna Major, 9, and Spectrum News 13 television reporter Dylan Lyons, 24.

Lyons, a 2016 graduate of Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, was killed when investigators said Moses shot into the television news crew's vehicle.

Two other people were injured in the shootings, T'yonna's mother and Jesse Walden, a Spectrum News 13 photographer.

