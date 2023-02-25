Fatal crash closes intersection in St. Lucie County

A fatal crash has closed an intersection in St. Lucie County, the sheriff's office said Saturday.

In a Facebook post at 8:30 a.m., the agency said the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash at Orange Avenue and South Header Canal Road west of the Florida's Turnpike in Fort Pierce. The sheriff's office told WPTV in an update the intersection was still closed.

Orange Avenue is shut down in both directions and drivers are urged to use alternate routes until the road is cleared.

