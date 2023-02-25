Fatal crash closes intersection in St. Lucie County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fatal crash has closed an intersection in St. Lucie County, the sheriff's office said Saturday.

In a Facebook post at 8:30 a.m., the agency said the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash at Orange Avenue and South Header Canal Road west of the Florida's Turnpike in Fort Pierce. The sheriff's office told WPTV in an update the intersection was still closed.

Orange Avenue is shut down in both directions and drivers are urged to use alternate routes until the road is cleared.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
Missing Florida 2-year-old boy who wandered away from home found safe
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
'Really big' blob of seaweed headed toward Florida
Ground-breaking ceremony held for new retail, dining project in Delray Beach

Latest News

Rally held to mark year of war in Ukraine
Central Florida shooting suspect enters not guilty plea
GOP: Tort reform bill seeks to balance Florida's 'judicial hellhole'
Justin Suh hits onto the 16th green during the second round of the Honda Classic golf...
Suh leads, Kirk fires 62 in 2nd round of Honda Classic