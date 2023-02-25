FAU grabs at least share of 1st C-USA regular-season title

Alijah Martin scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida Atlantic defeated UTEP 75-49 on Saturday as the Owls claimed at least a share of its first Conference USA regular-season title and finished with a perfect 17-0 record at home.

Martin shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range for the Owls (26-3, 16-2) at FAU Arena. Johnell Davis scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 with two 3-pointers. Michael Forrest had 10 points.

The Owls won all 17 of their home games this season. They finish the regular season with games at Rice on Thursday and Louisiana Tech next Saturday before taking part in the conference tournament in Frisco, Texas, from March 8-12. They have a 2-game lead over North Texas.

FAU joined the CUSA in 2013-14 after being a member of the Sun Belt and previously A-Sun, TAAC.

Calvin Solomon finished with 13 points for the Miners (13-16, 6-12). Ze'Rik Onyema added 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for UTEP. Tae Hardy also had eight points.

FAU led 32-21 at halftime. Martin scored 19 points in the second half.

The Owls swept the series against the UTEP, winning 67-59 in El Paso on Jan. 21.

Saturday was Senior Day for FAU as they honor ed Michael Forrest for his five years with the team. He is the school's No. 2 scorer of all-time with 1,575 career points.

The Owls' only losses have been to Ole Miss on Nov. 11, UAB on Feb. 2. Middle Tennessee on Feb. 16.

The FAU's 25 wins are the most in the program, which debuted in 1993-94. The next best are 19 wins last year and 2002.

