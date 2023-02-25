Honda Classic: A look back over 42 years

From the high flying flags, to the fanfare along the links, nothing says The Honda Classic like the Bear Trap, the fireworks, champagne tent, crazy kids activities and the special Veteran’s section.

Oh yeah, and then there’s the golf!

The Honda Classic has been rooted in South Florida for 42 years, its stint in Palm Beach Gardens has run 16 years. But the long road is coming to an end for Honda. When the last golfer shoots his final putt Sunday, Honda will say farewell to the tournament.

Organizers say they are close, “very close,” according to one source, to announcing a new title sponsor.

The Honda Classic has grown into one of the most profitable tournaments on the PGA Tour.

