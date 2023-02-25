Malfunction disrupts CSX track crossings in downtown West Palm Beach

All downtown West Palm Beach railroad crossings on the CSX tracks are disrupted because of a freight train "malfuction/standstill," West Palm Beach police said Saturday.

The agency posted the "major delays" on Twitter around 2 p.m.

Affected crossings are along Tamarind, Okeechobee, Banyan from Caroline and Parker Avenues to Belvedere to 15th Street.

CSX tracks serve Tri-Rail, Amtrak and freight trains.

Northbound TrailRail trains 678 and 680 have delays, according to the tracker.

Scripps Only Content 2023