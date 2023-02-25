Malfunction disrupts CSX track crossings in downtown West Palm Beach
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
All downtown West Palm Beach railroad crossings on the CSX tracks are disrupted because of a freight train "malfuction/standstill," West Palm Beach police said Saturday.
The agency posted the "major delays" on Twitter around 2 p.m.
Affected crossings are along Tamarind, Okeechobee, Banyan from Caroline and Parker Avenues to Belvedere to 15th Street.
CSX tracks serve Tri-Rail, Amtrak and freight trains.
Northbound TrailRail trains 678 and 680 have delays, according to the tracker.
