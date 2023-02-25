Man sentenced to life in prison on aggravated battery linked to fatal shooting

A Wellington man has been sentenced to life in prison despite a jury finding him guilty of the lesser crimes from first-degree murder with a firearm.

On Thursay, Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen sentenced Robert Finney, 40, to the maximum penalty to life in prison for aggrvated battery charge plus 15 years for manslaughter and 15 years for shooting into a vehicle.

On Jan. 6, the jury convicted Finney of the three charges.

West Palm Beach police said Finney fatally shot Robert Anthony, a Royal Palm Beach High School graduate, after he found him sitting in his car with Finney's estranged wife, Roqueria Mills, on March 10, 2018. They were parked in the lot of Village Place Apartments on Brandywine Road, a gated complex along Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

Finney shot Mills, paralyzing her for life.

They married in 2016 when she was 18 years old but had filed for divorce weeks earlier.

Finney was heard saying during a 911 call, "Why you cheating on me?"

