Manatee Patrol rescues man drifting in Palm Beach Inlet

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Two marine unit officers patrolling the ocean for manatees on Saturday rescued a 25-year-old man treading water off the coast of the Palm Beach Inlet, possibly since Friday, West Palm Beach police said.

Aound 9 a.m. Saturday, officers assigned to a detail for manatee safety inadvertently spotted the man, struggling in the water, and pulled him to safety, the agency posted on Facebook.

The man had been missing to a local law enforcement agency Friday, and apparently had been drifting in the ocean since early Friday evening.

He was severely dehydrated and had abrasions and other injuries, but was otherwise in fair condition, the agency said.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

