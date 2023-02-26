Chalk artists create masterpieces on Lake Worth Beach sidewalks

It's day 2 of the Lake Worth Beach Street Painting fesival — the largest of its kind in the United States.

Pavements already have been transformed into colorful pieces of art.

Tens of thousands of people have made their way down to see these chalk artists' masterpieces.

It's a temporary art museum — lasting only until the next rain.

"It’s all so lively," Kim Reiter, a festival participant, said. "There’s so many people out and about. It’s a really good vibe, really good feeling."

For artist Zachary Herndon, the festival is one event he looks forward to every year. He has been participating since 2017.

He's dedicating this year's piece to his wife.

It's actually a selfie she took that he turned into pop art. The best part of it all, she actually participates right next to him.

Hernsdon said they go to more than 50 street painting festival in a year — that's one to two a week. All the way from Germany to California to Florida.

For him though, these festivals are a blend of his favorite things, creating art while meeting and walking with new people.

"It’s about that human element," he said. "People wanting to watch people and be a part of that. Because this only exists this weekend. This is the only moment we get to enjoy this space, and these things and sharing that with people is what I think makes it interesting

The two-way festival ends at 7 p.m. Sunday.

