FPL installs millionth panel in Okeechobee County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Okeechobee County is one of six counties in the state to receive the Florida Power & Light Million Solar Panel Award.

The millionth panel was installed at FPL's Cavendish Solar Energy Center, which was operational as of Jan. 31. The FPL Cavendish Solar Energy Center is FPL’s fourth 74.5 megawatt solar energy center in Okeechobee County, joing FPL Lakeside, Okeechobee and Fort Drum solar energy centers.

FPL received the award at last week Board of County Commissioners’ meeting.

The other counties achieving the milestone are Indian River, St. Lucie, Manatee, DeSoto, Hendry,

The county’s solar energy centers are capable of powering approximately 60,000 homes, which is equal to taking 56,000 cars off the road each year.

FPL has 60 solar energy centers in operation across the state, the largest solar program in the United States with plans for 30 million solar panels in operation by 2025, five years sooner than had originally planned, FPL said.

FPL's Real Zero goal is to provide low-cost energy, grow Florida’s economy and eliminate carbon emissions from its power plant fleet by no later than 2045.

Closeup view of solar panels in Okeechobee.
“Okeechobee County understands the benefits of solar energy for its residents and its economy," Ilan Kaufer, FPL external affairs manager, said in a news release. “We are thankful for the county’s continued partnership and support of this innovative technology that’s powering the Sunshine State.”

