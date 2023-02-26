FPL installs millionth solar panel in Okeechobee County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okeechobee County is one of six counties in the state to receive the Florida Power & Light Million Solar Panel Award.

The millionth panel was installed at FPL's Cavendish Solar Energy Center, which was operational as of Jan. 31. The FPL Cavendish Solar Energy Center is FPL’s fourth 74.5 megawatt solar energy center in Okeechobee County, joining FPL Lakeside, Okeechobee and Fort Drum solar energy centers.

FPL received the award at the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting last week.

The other counties achieving the milestone are Indian River, St. Lucie, Manatee, DeSoto, Hendry.

The county’s solar energy centers are capable of powering approximately 60,000 homes, which is equal to taking 56,000 cars off the road each year, according to FPL.

FPL has 60 solar energy centers in operation across the state, the largest solar program in the United States with plans for 30 million solar panels in operation by 2025, five years sooner than originally planned, FPL said.

FPL's Real Zero goal is to provide low-cost energy, grow Florida’s economy and eliminate carbon emissions from its power plant fleet by no later than 2045.

Closeup view of solar panels in Okeechobee.
Closeup view of solar panels in Okeechobee.

“Okeechobee County understands the benefits of solar energy for its residents and its economy," Ilan Kaufer, FPL external affairs manager, said in a news release. “We are thankful for the county’s continued partnership and support of this innovative technology that’s powering the Sunshine State.”

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

'Really big' blob of seaweed headed toward Florida
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
'Trespasser' struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in southern Palm Beach County
Antisemitic graffiti found at Century Village in West Boca
An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.
8-year-old helps raise money for favorite Waffle House worker in need of car

Latest News

Old Florida vintage style 'having a moment'
Florida airman killed in World War II has remains identified
Get Savvy in :60 - What to expect when checking into Palm Beach Recovery Center
Get Savvy in :60 - What to expect when checking into Palm Beach Recovery Center
CDC issues warning over the rise of drug-resistant bacteria
'Let's Move' fitness campaign getting people active in March