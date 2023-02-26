'Trespasser' struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in southern Palm Beach County

A "trespasser" on the tracks was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train between the Boca Raton and Delray Beach stations Sunday morning, a Tri-Rail spokesman told WPTV.

Southbound train 667 with 60 passengers was delayed vduring an investigation by Boca Raton police, Victor Garcia said. The train was scheduled to arrive at the Boca Raton station off Yamatto and Interstate 95 at 9:29 a.m.

A temporary bus bridge has been set up between the two stations.

Tri-Rail posted an update on Facebook and Twitter.

An incident on the tracks this morning will cause Tri-Rail trains to be delayed this Sunday. We are setting up a bus bridge between Boca Raton and Delray Beach stations. Thank you for your patience as we work with law enforcement at this time. — Tri-Rail (@Tri_Rail) February 26, 2023

Boca Raton police didn't respond to inquiries about the incident

Tri-Rail uses the CSX tracks, which also include Amtrak and freight trains.

Tri-Rail operates on a holiday schedule with hourly service.

