'Trespasser' struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in southern Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A "trespasser" on the tracks was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train between the Boca Raton and Delray Beach stations Sunday morning, a Tri-Rail spokesman told WPTV.

Southbound train 667 with 60 passengers was delayed vduring an investigation by Boca Raton police, Victor Garcia said. The train was scheduled to arrive at the Boca Raton station off Yamatto and Interstate 95 at 9:29 a.m.

A temporary bus bridge has been set up between the two stations.

Tri-Rail posted an update on Facebook and Twitter.

Boca Raton police didn't respond to inquiries about the incident

Tri-Rail uses the CSX tracks, which also include Amtrak and freight trains.

Tri-Rail operates on a holiday schedule with hourly service.

