Woman dead, 3 men wounded in shooting inside apartment

One woman is dead and three men were wounded in a shooting inside an apartment at Breckenridge Place near West Palm Beach, and the suspected shooter is in custody, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday night.

Shortly after 5 p.m., deputies responded to the 5000 block of Breckenridge off Haverhill Road and south of Okeechobee Boulevard, PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

Upon arrival, deputies located four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

PBC Fire Rescue took all four people to a local hospital for treatment. Shortly after their arrival, an adult woman succumbed to her injuries. The three other were being treated and their immediate conditions are unknown.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on the scene investigating and it is in the preliminary stages, Barbera said.

"We want to reassure the community that there is no immediate threat to their safety at this time, PBSO posted on Twitter. "We remain committed to protecting our community and bringing justice to the victim and her loved ones."

Neighbors told WPTV's Joel Lopez they saw a helicoper circling.

