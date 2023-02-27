DeSantis's new book hits store shelves Tuesday

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's new book, "The Courage to be Free," is due to be released Tuesday and pre-orders on Amazon have it already ranked as a No. 1 best seller.

"The most amazing thing is he wrote the book himself," Peter Feaman, a member of the National Republican Committee in Florida, said. "Every politician I've ever heard of has a ghostwriter and Mr. DeSantis wrote this book himself, which you don't see very often, if ever."

The book outlines the governor's policies in Florida that have soared his popularity among national Republicans.

Peter Feaman is among the Republicans applauding the release of the governor's new book.

Feaman said in one section DeSantis describes talking with the Disney CEO about the so-called, "Don't Say Gay" bill in Florida.

"The CEO of Disney admitted that he was getting pressure from employees of leftist organizations to fight the bill and Gov. DeSantis said, 'Stay away, don't get involved,'" Feaman said.

State Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, shares his thought on the governor's new book.

DeSantis's policies have been controversial, and have raised many red flags among Democrats.

"We really got to be careful," Florida state Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, said. "The governor is talking about a blueprint for democracy when he's labeled freedom, but he's pretty much-stifled freedom in the state of Florida."

To promote the book, DeSantis will go on a book signing tour that includes a visit Wednesday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

