Get Savvy in :60 - What to expect when checking into Palm Beach Recovery Center

Palm Beach Recovery Center has medical professionals on staff to help with medical detox at the facility.
By Megan Hayes
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, Palm Beach Recovery Center is here to help. They have medical professionals on staff to help with medical detox at the state-of-the-art facility and are prepared to help with drug, alcohol, and opiate addictions. For more information, call them at (561) 567-8252 or visit PalmBeachRecoveryCenters.com.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Really big' blob of seaweed headed toward Florida
'Trespasser' struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in southern Palm Beach County
Antisemitic graffiti found at New Century Village in West Boca
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.
8-year-old helps raise money for favorite Waffle House worker in need of car

Latest News

Get Savvy in :60 - What to expect when checking into Palm Beach Recovery Center
Get Savvy in :60 - What to expect when checking into Palm Beach Recovery Center
Rabbit Floors offers one of the biggest flooring inventories in South Florida.
Get Savvy in :60 - What you need to look for when redoing your floors
Rabbit Floors offers one of the biggest flooring inventories in South Florida.
Get Savvy in :60 - What you need to look for when redoing your floors
Kendyl Cartwright with All Phase Roofing & Construction shares her advice...
Get Savvy in :60 - How to prevent ponding water issues on flat roofs