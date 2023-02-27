Get Savvy in :60 - What to expect when checking into Palm Beach Recovery Center
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, Palm Beach Recovery Center is here to help. They have medical professionals on staff to help with medical detox at the state-of-the-art facility and are prepared to help with drug, alcohol, and opiate addictions. For more information, call them at (561) 567-8252 or visit PalmBeachRecoveryCenters.com.
Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.