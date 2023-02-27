'Let's Move' fitness campaign getting people active in March

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Cardio is heart work! This March, the Palm Health Foundation and Digital Vibez are trying to get everyone exercising for 30 minutes a day in the month of March.

The free activity challenge's goal is to motivate all Palm Beach County residents to working out and logging their physical activity every day.

Anyone can register for the program and log their minutes by clicking here.

The team with the largest number of minutes logged will get a $1,000 grant from Digital Vibes.

The Village of Wellington, the winning team for the past two years, is hosting a kickoff event on March 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wellington Community Center Promenade.

The village used the winnings to put students through summer camps programs. So far, around 500 teams have signed up for the challenge.

The Square is hosting Digital Vibez' District Fit event on March 11, a large-scale wellness festival focused on mindful practices, physical fitness, and a health-conscious lifestyle.

More About Digital Vibez

Digital Vibez is a grassroots Palm Beach County nonprofit that empowers youth in diverse and underserved communities through dance fitness, technology, and the arts.

