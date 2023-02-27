Old Florida vintage style 'having a moment'

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House has again drawn together high-end designers from all over the country to transform a home in the Palm Beach area. This year, 21 designers brought their style to a 9,000-square-foot home along the Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach.

Many of the designers borrowed pieces from shops and galleries locally to complete the rooms.

Designers have selected more than 20 pieces from Regency Palm Beach in Lake Park from small accessories to large furniture pieces.

Owner Korinne Belock said the home offers local businesses and craftsmen the chance to work together and promote each other's work.

Korinne Belock explains how the Palm Beach style from decades ago is not back in style.

"Palm Beach is definitely having a moment, and it's an epicenter of vintage and also design," Belock said. "The thing about Palm Beach Regency and also regency style is that it's a classic."

Each room in the home is dressed up in a different style, but the Florida feel and color palette ties the rooms together.

"And so you're seeing classic, old school classic rattan pieces that maybe your grandmother owned that you always loved, but now so elevated into a beautiful designer room," Belock said.

Just because the design is sophisticated doesn't make it stuffy. Belock said Florida-style packs joy.

"One thing I love that actually comes through in the showhouse is that whimsical nature of Palm Beach. So, you've got people mixing in fun things like frogs, and monkeys, and the dogs that are by the door. That's all fun, traditional, whimsical, Palm Beach stuff," she said.

This year's Kips Bay Decorator Show House is in the Northwood Shores neighborhood at 3240 N. Flagler Drive. It is open to the public until March 19. All tickets benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

