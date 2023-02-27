Old Florida vintage style 'having a moment'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House has again drawn together high-end designers from all over the country to transform a home in the Palm Beach area. This year, 21 designers brought their style to a 9,000-square-foot home along the Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach.

Click here for a preview of the home.

Many of the designers borrowed pieces from shops and galleries locally to complete the rooms.

Designers have selected more than 20 pieces from Regency Palm Beach in Lake Park from small accessories to large furniture pieces.

Owner Korinne Belock said the home offers local businesses and craftsmen the chance to work together and promote each other's work.

Korinne Belock explains how the Palm Beach style from decades ago is not back in style.
Korinne Belock explains how the Palm Beach style from decades ago is not back in style.

"Palm Beach is definitely having a moment, and it's an epicenter of vintage and also design," Belock said. "The thing about Palm Beach Regency and also regency style is that it's a classic."

Each room in the home is dressed up in a different style, but the Florida feel and color palette ties the rooms together.

"And so you're seeing classic, old school classic rattan pieces that maybe your grandmother owned that you always loved, but now so elevated into a beautiful designer room," Belock said.

Just because the design is sophisticated doesn't make it stuffy. Belock said Florida-style packs joy.

"One thing I love that actually comes through in the showhouse is that whimsical nature of Palm Beach. So, you've got people mixing in fun things like frogs, and monkeys, and the dogs that are by the door. That's all fun, traditional, whimsical, Palm Beach stuff," she said.

This year's Kips Bay Decorator Show House is in the Northwood Shores neighborhood at 3240 N. Flagler Drive. It is open to the public until March 19. All tickets benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

'Really big' blob of seaweed headed toward Florida
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
'Trespasser' struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in southern Palm Beach County
Antisemitic graffiti found at New Century Village in West Boca
An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.
8-year-old helps raise money for favorite Waffle House worker in need of car

Latest News

Florida airman killed in World War II has remains identified
Get Savvy in :60 - What to expect when checking into Palm Beach Recovery Center
Get Savvy in :60 - What to expect when checking into Palm Beach Recovery Center
CDC issues warning over the rise of drug-resistant bacteria
'Let's Move' fitness campaign getting people active in March