PBSO: Woman, 40, killed after shooting during family gathering

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A child was among those hurt in a Saturday shooting where a gunman killed a woman and injured two others, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Breckenridge Place just off Haverhill Road.

Investigators said the gunfire erupted during a family gathering.

Deputies arrived at the home and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue took all four people to a local hospital for treatment, but a 40-year-old woman later died.

The sheriff's office said Monday that a 31-year-old gunman, whose name has not been released, shot himself after he shot the three victims.

A 10-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition and a 28-year-old man has serious injuries.

Investigators have not released the condition of the gunman.

It's unclear what prompted the shootings.

The identities of the victims are being withheld by the sheriff's office, citing Marsy's Law.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
'Really big' blob of seaweed headed toward Florida
'Trespasser' struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in southern Palm Beach County
Antisemitic graffiti found at Century Village in West Boca
An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.
8-year-old helps raise money for favorite Waffle House worker in need of car

Latest News

Could universal school choice legislation hurt Florida's public schools?
Residents fight developer of Delray Beach monastery property
Boat with 50 migrants intercepted near Lake Worth Beach
Old Florida vintage style 'having a moment'