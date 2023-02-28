Big reveal of Kips Bay Decorator Show House

We showed you the "before" shots just weeks ago.Now the fully adorned 9,218 square-foot Kips Bay Decorator Show Home in West Palm Beach has been revealed as it opens to the public.

All proceeds to tour the house at 3240 North Flagler Drive benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Twenty-one designers left their fingerprint in every spectacular corner, with the help of hundreds of workers.

Many of the pieces have been sourced locally from small business owners in South Florida. Regency Palm Beach said it has more than 20 pieces in the home, from large furniture items to smaller accessories.

Katie Ridder of Katie Ridder Design & Decoration imagined a large suite with French doors offering Intracoastal views.

"This room when I first saw it three months ago was a white box with purple velvet curtains, but otherwise white ceiling, white trim, white walls," Ridder said.

Ridder wanted impact, so she started with the wallpaper.

"I asked them to add the birds so it’s a local bluebird," Ridder said.

Stephen Mooney of Stephen Mooney Interiors approached a nearby room facing the same direction.

"Well this actually was a navy blue room. Ceiling and walls, we changed it to a study, a lady’s study," Mooney said.

Honey Collins of Honey Collins Interiors handled one of the large outdoor spaces, taking into account the direct sun and the incredible views.

"So we have the upper balcony that originally did not have any ceiling to it, so the first thing we did was set up the awning," Collins said.

Collins found a large crab that folds into a stool, reflecting the vintage funky Florida style so many of the designers embraced. She chose fabric for a couch as a palette that informed other pieces in the space.

"I love the color palette, I love the design that it’s traditional but it’s a little on the funky side as well so I love that," Collins said.

Delia Kenza of Delia Kenza Interiors had a different challenge: the staircase to the upper floor and its large landing, which adjoins several rooms.

"It is an interesting space, because I was tasked with designing the staircase and landing. Which - blessing and a curse at the same time," Kenza said. "It’s the space of ingress and egress."

While the designers didn't work together, the adjacent spaces became harmonious in some ways. The designers had just weeks to complete their work, all while in the home and out of the home at the same time.

"It’s fun because you don’t have a client, it’s what you want, not what somebody else wants. It’s not always easiest though but it’s fun because there’s so many things to pick from," Mooney said.

Purchase tickets by clicking here.

Scripps Only Content 2023