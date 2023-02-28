Dog stranded on Memorial Island captured by Vero Beach police

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A German Shepard that has been stranded on Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary at the Riverside Park in Vero Beach has been captured, police said.

The dog was successfully trapped by the Vero Beach Police Department's large dog trap on Tuesday, the department announced on Facebook.

Dog stranded on Memorial Island in Vero Beach on Feb. 24, 2023.
Dog stranded on Memorial Island in Vero Beach on Feb. 24, 2023.

Vero Beach police said on Feb. 24, they received numerous call reporting a loose dog around Memorial Island. The dog was seen running into the water and swam to the island directly southwest of Memorial Island, according to police.

The dog has since been taken to the Humane Society for observation.

Police said if they are unable to locate the owner of the German Shepard, they plan to look for a foster family for the dog.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
'Really big' blob of seaweed headed toward Florida
The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood
A for rent sign is posted on a building in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt...
Family moves into dream rental home, finds out it was all a scam
'Trespasser' struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in southern Palm Beach County

Latest News

West Palm Beach non-profit inspiring children through dance fitness
UF 'pausing deliberation' on West Palm Beach campus
Suspect in Central Florida TV crew attack faces more murder charges
Cardinals pitcher surprises couple by autographing golf cart