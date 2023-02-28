Emmitt Smith to speak at inspirational breakfast at YMCA

Pro Football Hall of Fame player, three-time Super Bowl winner, and "Dancing with the Stars" champion Emmitt Smith is coming to speak at the South Palm Beach County YMCA's inspirational breakfast Wednesday morning at the Peter Blum campus.

It's the chapter's biggest fundraiser of the year. 600 people are expected to attend the sold-out breakfast. If people would like to still help, they can bid on silent auction items to help raise money for the Y's philanthropic efforts.

"This event supports our water safety drowning prevention programs, preschool, after-school, summer camp, teen programming, youth sports, Ybikes [a kids bike safety program], you name it. This event supports it for our YMCA," said Jason Hagensick, president and CEO of the YMCA of South Palm Beach County.

Some of the Y's programs help people with developmental differences. Hagensick's daughter, Abby, is a volunteer who works with those services.

"It's honestly breathtaking me coming in every day and seeing how much they've changed and grown over time," Abby said.

The event is co-chaired by Office Depot's Alex Price for the fourth year in a row.

"It's all about bringing people together and by raising a lot of money tomorrow, we can actually create more opportunities for those who can't afford critical white programs to actually get the assistance they need to get served in a powerful way," Price said

