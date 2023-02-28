Fla. lawmaker wants to 'cancel the Democratic Party' for past slavery stance

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Florida lawmaker has filed the so-called "Ultimate Cancel Act" that would call on the Division of Elections to cancel the filings of any political party that "has previously advocated for, or been in support of, slavery or involuntarily servitude."

State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, filed SB 1248 on Tuesday.

If passed, the legislation would also impact voters of any such political party, automatically changing their status to "no party affiliation."

Since Florida is a closed-primary state, any registered voter of a canceled party would be shut out from participating in a primary election unless he or she changed party affiliations.

Under the proposed law, any canceled political party would be required to reregister no later than six months before any election in which a party seeks to nominate a candidate for office.

"For years now, leftist activists have been trying to cancel people and companies for things they have said or done in the past," Ingoglia said in a statement. "This includes the removal of statues and memorials and the renaming of buildings. Using this standard, it would be hypocritical not to cancel the Democrat Party itself for the same reason."

A news release from Ingoglia's office announcing the filing of the legislation claims the Democratic Party adopted pro-slavery positions into their platforms during the party's 1840, 1844, 1856, 1860 and 1864 conventions.

"Some people want to have uncomfortable conversations about certain subjects," Ingoglia said. "Let's have those conversations."

Former Florida Agriculture Commissioner and failed gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried told reporters she's not surprised by the new legislation. Fried was recently selected to serve as chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

"Shame on the radical Republican party for initiating some type of a piece of legislation of this magnitude," Fried said. "This is what a dictator does. This is what a fascist does."

If passed, the law would take effect July 1.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Buc-ee's to open third location in Florida
'Really big' blob of seaweed headed toward Florida
The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood
A for rent sign is posted on a building in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt...
Family moves into dream rental home, finds out it was all a scam

Latest News

'Potential explosive device' closes portion of Boca Raton road
Victims of 2020 fake farm loans now being asked to pay up
Dog stranded on Memorial Island captured by Vero Beach police
West Palm Beach non-profit inspiring children through dance fitness