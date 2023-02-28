Indian River County School Board removes racial equity policy, adds book policy

Indian River County School Board members on Monday heard students, parents and activists voice their thoughts about racial equity and what books will be allowed on school campuses.

Board members wound up removing an equity policy and adding one on books.

"They're talking about the [Gov. Ron] DeSantis list," Jennifer Pippin, chairwoman of the Moms for Liberty group, said. "They're talking about a racial equity policy that needs to be removed per the [Department of Education]. We're approving much policies and procedures."

RELATED: 3 Treasure Coast school board members on Gov. Ron DeSantis 'target list'

The board motioned to move one of its racial equity policies to public hearing, which was flagged by the DOE for being against the individual freedom law, which could then be repealed.

"This policy confronts the institutional racism," Dr. Gene Posca, a school board member who voted to remove the policy, said. "I think the premise of that is that the largest employer in the county is full of racist individuals and that's a lie. I think the premise of this policy is not true. I think it undermines the hard work that we do each and every day to take care of our students and treat them all equally and provide the best education possible to them."

The conversation of banning some books was at the forefront for some grandparents, including Charlie Jones, a pastor.

"All of the things that they need to learn for the future, they need get it while they're in school, and I think they're being deprived of it," Jones said.

Jones feels teachers are being suppressed on what they can teach their students and said children are the ones who will be impacted.

"I tell my grandson, 'The more you read, the more you become knowledgeable of what's going around,' and that you can then master your surroundings," Jones said. "You'll be able to stand with anybody you come in contact with."

Teachers and librarians in school districts, including in Indian River County, are currently cataloging their books to give parents the ability to challenge the material.

"Are there any concerns that by removing some of this literature it might make things less inclusive for some students who identify in certain ways?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked Indian River County resident and activist Susan Mehiel.

"No. It has to do with maturing and growing up," Mehiel said. "Kids don't need to be discussing all of these concepts before they are old enough to actually understand them."

The board also approved new library policy and procedures.

With the policy, a committee of five parents, a teacher and a school administrator would look at the book being challenged and take 15 minutes to review it in-depth.

"These books should absolutely be available in a public library," Pippen said. "People should be able to purchase them on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, all of these things. We're not banning or burning books. We're just trying to do best by unaccompanied minors in a public school setting."

Schools are hoping to have their books cataloged by the end of the school year.

Pippen said it will be third-degree felony with up to a $5,000 fine for any librarian or teacher with books in violation of the approved list.

"What they're asking here in Indian River County, if you don't know what's on the shelves and you're not sure or you haven't vetted it, to remove it until it's able to be vetted, so this way you're not putting pornography or sexual, explicit content in the hands of children," Pippen said.

Scripps Only Content 2023