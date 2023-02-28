Kodak Black learns he'll get drug treatment program, then gets Jolly Rancher

A South Florida judge ruled Tuesday that rapper Kodak Black enter a drug treatment program after his bond was revoked for failing a drug test while out on bond.

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy issued an arrest warrant for Black last week after he didn't appear for a scheduled drug test in early February and then days later submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl, court records reveal.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, violated the conditions of his pretrial release stemming from an oxycodone trafficking charge last year.

In court Tuesday, an attorney for Black said it was possible the laboratory mixed up the urine sample because of a star-struck employee.

The employee who collected the sample testified in court that he may have made a mistake.

Duffy and the prosecution agreed that a hair sample could be taken Tuesday to determine if Kapri had any illicit drugs in his system.

"Not by this gentleman," Duffy said, referring to the employee.

She then granted the defense's request that Black be allowed to enter a 30-day in-patient drug treatment program next week so that he can attend this weekend's Rolling Loud music festival in California.

As the hearing was ending, Black thanked Duffy and asked if he could have a Jolly Rancher from a bowl on the bench.

South Florida rapper Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, grabs a Jolly Rancher from the judge's bench at the conclusion of his hearing in a Broward County courtroom, Feb. 28, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

Black came to court wearing a bright, multi-colored suit.

