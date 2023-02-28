Man found dead after explosive device scare at Boca Raton home

An hourslong standoff came to an end Tuesday night in Boca Raton, where police found a man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an explosive device at the home prompted the partial closure of a road, police said.

Boca Raton police told WPTV reporter Joel Lopez that law enforcement personnel found a grenade inside the home south of Palmetto Park Road. Crisis negotiators worked for several hours trying to get him to come out.

Police are working to notify next of kin. There was no threat to the public.

Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir said Tuesday afternoon that officers were investigating the device at a residence located along Southwest Fifth Way.

Police said a family member called 911 after they were given a piece of a device that they said looked like a pin of a grenade. The person then went back into the house.

Officers later evacuated two nearby homes.

"We both raised our children here, a quiet little neighborhood, and never had anything like this happen," neighbor Heidi Kiernan said. "Now we have grandchildren. Next generation. ... I was going out to walk my grandson when all this happened. I saw the SWAT team coming. Yeah, it was unsettling."

Another neighbor also was concerned.

"It's scary because you don't know. They say he might have one explosive device," James Ibmimbo said. "He may have many. His house can be booby trapped. There could be so many things going on."

Crisis negotiators made diligent pleas to the man inside the home to come out with his hands in the air.

The 400 to 700 blocks of West Palmetto Park Road were closed during the incident.

400-700 W Palmetto Pk Rd is closed due to @BocaPolice activity. AVOID THE AREA.



We responded to a suspicious incident involving a potential explosive device at a residence along SW 5th Way, just south of Palmetto. Officers remain on scene. No evacuations necessary at this time. pic.twitter.com/qub3XxaxKC — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) February 28, 2023

