Police: Man found dead after explosive device inside home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
An hourslong standoff came to an end in Boca Raton late Tuesday night when police found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a explosive device at his home prompted the partial closure of a road, police said.

Policie told WPTV reporter Joel Lopez personnel found a grenade inside the home south of Palmetto Park Road. Crisis negotiators worked for several hours trying to get him to come out.

Police are working to notify next of kin and there is not threat to the public.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Desir said Tuesday afternoon that officers were investigating the device at a residence located along Southwest Fifth Way. This home is located just south of Palmetto Park Road.

Police said a family member called 911 after they were given a piece of a device that they said looked like a pin of a grenade. The person then went back into the house.

Officers later evacuated two nearby homes.

Crisis negotiators were making diligent pleas to the man inside the home to come out with his hands in the air.

The 400 to 700 blocks of West Palmetto Park Road are closed until further notice.

