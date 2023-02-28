New DeSantis book prompts array of opinions

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The new book from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, released Tuesday, is generating a wide range of reactions, especially since it may signal a run for president.

"I think DeSantis's appeal is carrying nationally," Michael Barnett, chair of the Palm Beach County Republican Party, said. "Republicans across the country, they wish they had Gov. DeSantis as their governor. I hear it all the time from my friends in California and New York."

Michael Barnett offers his thoughts on the book authored by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Michael Barnett offers his thoughts on the book authored by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The book covers DeSantis's upbringing and his first term as Florida governor, including his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and Disney.

DeSantis sums up his first term in the epilogue by writing: "We also refused to bow down to the woke mob and fought ideological capture of our schools and fought back against big corporations that pursued a leftist agenda."

Rolando Chang Barrero is among the Democrats opposed to the policies of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Rolando Chang Barrero is among the Democrats opposed to the policies of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"He's looking for an extension of power to create a fascist state," Rolando Chang Barrero of the Palm Beach County Hispanic Democrats said. "Antisemitism is on the rise, anti-gay, anti-trans, anti-Black, everything is on the rise, and we can no longer afford to work individually. We have to work as a group to fight back in this state."

DeSantis has not yet said if he will run for president. He begins a book tour Wednesday night in West Palm Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Buc-ee’s to open third location in Florida
'Really big' blob of seaweed headed toward Florida
The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood
A for rent sign is posted on a building in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt...
Family moves into dream rental home, finds out it was all a scam

Latest News

Some residents in Jupiter unhappy with new trash can sizes
Fla. lawmaker wants to ‘cancel the Democratic Party’ for past slavery stance
'Potential explosive device' closes portion of Boca Raton road
Victims of 2020 fake farm loans now being asked to pay up