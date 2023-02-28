'Potential explosive device' closes portion of Boca Raton road
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A possible explosive device at home has prompted the partial closure of a road in Boca Raton, police said.
Police spokeswoman Jessica Desir said Tuesday afternoon that officers are investigating the device at a residence located along Southwest Fifth Way. This home is located just south of Palmetto Park Road.
Desir said no evacuations are necessary at this time.
However, the 400 to 700 blocks of West Palmetto Park Road are closed until further notice.
