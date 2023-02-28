'Potential explosive device' closes portion of Boca Raton road

A possible explosive device at home has prompted the partial closure of a road in Boca Raton, police said.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Desir said Tuesday afternoon that officers are investigating the device at a residence located along Southwest Fifth Way. This home is located just south of Palmetto Park Road.

Desir said no evacuations are necessary at this time.

However, the 400 to 700 blocks of West Palmetto Park Road are closed until further notice.

400-700 W Palmetto Pk Rd is closed due to @BocaPolice activity. AVOID THE AREA.



We responded to a suspicious incident involving a potential explosive device at a residence along SW 5th Way, just south of Palmetto. Officers remain on scene. No evacuations necessary at this time. pic.twitter.com/qub3XxaxKC — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) February 28, 2023

