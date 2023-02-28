School board approves removing racial equity policy, adds school book policy

School District of Indian River County's board members heard students, parents and activists speak out on racial equity, and what books will be allowed on campus.

The wound up removing a equity policy and adding one on books.

"They're talking about the (Gov. Ron) DeSantis list. They're talking about a racial equity policy that needs to be removed per the DOE (Department of Education). We're approving policies and procedures," said Jennifer Pippin, the chairwoman of Moms for Liberty.

The board repealed one of their racial equity policies, which was flagged by the DOE for being against the HB7 Individual Freedoms Law.

"This policy confronts the institutional racism," Dr. Gene Posca MD, a school board member who voted to remove the policy, said. "I think the premise of that is that the largest employer in the county is full of racist individuals and that's a lie. I think the premise of this policy is not true. I think it undermines the hard work that we do each and every day to take care of our students and treat them all equally, and provide the best education possible to them."

The conversation of banning some books was at the forefront for some grandparents, including Charlie Jones, a pastor.

"I think that our children need to have a level playing field where they need to be treated equal and all of the things that they need to learn for the future," Jones said. "They need to get it while they're in school and I think they're being deprived of it," Jones said.

He feels teachers are being suppressed on what they can teach their students, and says children are the ones who will be impacted.

"I tell my grandson the more you read, the more you become knowledgeable of what's going around you and you can then master your surroundings," Jones said. "You'll be able to stand with anybody you come in contact with."

Teachers and librarians in school districts, including in Indian River County, are currently cataloging their books to give parents the ability to challenge the material.

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked Indian River County resident, Susan Mehiel, an activist: "Are there any concerns that by removing some of this literature it might make things less inclusive for some students who identify in certain ways?"

Mehiel replied: "No, it has to do with maturing and growing up. Kids don't need to be discussing all of these concepts before they are old enough to actually understand them."

The board also approved library policy and procedures.

With the policy, a commitee of five parents, a teacher and a school administrator would look at the book being challenged and take 15 minutes to review in-depth.

"These books should absolutely be available in a public library," Pippen said. "People should be able to purchase them on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, all of these things. We're not banning or burning books. We're just trying to do best by unaccompanied minors in a public school setting."

Schools are hoping to have their books cataloged by the end of the school year.

Pippen says it will be third-degree felony with up to a $5,000 fine for any librarian or teacher with books in violation of the approved list.

"What they're asking here in Indian River County, if you don't know what's on the shelves and you're not sure or you haven't vetted it, to remove it until it's able to be vetted so this way you're not putting pornography or sexual explicit content in the hands of children," Pippen said.

